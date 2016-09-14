Mielke family thrilled to be back in Osoyoos as Contractors First by Rona outlet holds official grand opening

The Mielke family has now come full circle with Wednesday’s official grand opening of the new Contractors First by Rona home building centre in Osoyoos.

Rick Mielke raised his young family in Osoyoos as he managed the old Beaver Lumber store 30 years ago.

He and his son Chad have been the owners and operators of the large Rona home building centre retail location in Penticton for more than a decade.

During a grand opening celebration Wednesday morning, Chad Mielke said he and his family have been looking at opening a Rona outlet in Osoyoos for many years and they are thrilled with the early response by Osoyoos residents to the new Contractors First outlet.

As is custom with Rona, the new owners are asked to cut a wooden board instead of cutting a ribbon to signal the grand opening of a new store.

Rick and Chad Mielke were joined by store assistant manager Tim Collingwood, regional director of operations Dale Girard, Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff and councillor Mike Campol to cut the board outside the front doors Wednesday morning.

The store had a “soft opening” the first week in August, but invited Mayor Sue McKortoff and officials from the regional head office in Kelowna to attend Wednesday’s official grand opening.

“On behalf of the Mielke family … we are thrilled to be back in Osoyoos,” said Chad.

“I’m proud of all of you here for all of the work you have done in getting this store ready.”

The Contractors First outlet is located on Main Street (Hwy. 3) in the old Hoffman Automotive garage adjacent to Westminister Equipment Rentals and across the road from Rattlesnake Canyon Amusement Park.

To build a full-service home building centre for contractors in less than 60 days from taking over possession of the building is quite an accomplishment, he said.

Public response has been terrific, he said.

“We are thrilled with the response from the Osoyoos community,” he said. “It’s so nice to have a brick and mortar location to conduct our business.”

A large boom truck from the Rona outlet in Penticton has been travelling to Osoyoos to service customers for many years and his family has been looking at finding an appropriate location in this town for several years, he said.

When the Hoffman Automotive building became available, he and his father knew they have found the right building and right location, he said.

McKortoff said it’s nice to have the Mielke family return to its roots in Osoyoos and she is very confident the Contractors First outlet is going to enjoy great success.

“On behalf of the Town of Osoyoos, we are delighted to have you back in town,” said McKortoff. “It looks like you will have a great business here. You have hired some wonderful staff … and we are really delighted to have you here.”

Girard said the new 3,000 square foot outlet – and large lumber and supplies yard at the back of the building – has everything contractors would need to build a new home.

“We have about 6,000 products in store and access to another 65,000 products at our store in Pencticton,” he said.

The pricing of all items at the Osoyoos outlet is “the exact same” as outlets in Penticton and Kelowna, he said.

Any customer in Osoyoos can also order supplies or materials from Rona’s western distribution centre in Calgary and it will arrive at the Osoyoos outlet in a matter of days, he said.

The Osoyoos location is the first exclusive Contractors First outlet in B.C., noting the Rona outlet in Penticton has a separate section of the store set aside for contractors.

Chad Mielke said he loved growing up in Osoyoos and is looking forward to spending much of his time ensuring the new store gets off to a great start.

“It’s great to be back,” he said. “I spent my entire elementary school years and first year of high school in Osoyoos and I loved growing up here,” he said. “Those were some of the most formative years of my life and I have nothing but fond memories of this town.

“We have a great team in place here and we’ve received tremendous support already from the community. We plan on being here for the long term and are really looking forward to a bright future with this store.”

Rick Mielke said he spent close to 15 years living in Osoyoos and he’s excited to be back and involved in this new business venture.

His daughter Heather grew up with Chad in Osoyoos and now runs the receiving department at the Rona store in Penticton and will expand her duties to the new store in Osoyoos, he said.

Her son Troy works full-time at the store in Penticton and Chad’s teenage son will be working at the Penticton store very soon.

“Rona is in our blood,” he said smiling.

Osoyoos customers were providing so much volume in sales over the past couple of years that he and his son agreed it was time to find a permanent location, he said.

Since opening in early August, Rick says he’s been surprised by how many regular citizens have visited the store.

“The store was designed mainly for contractors, but we’ve had an incredible amount of people coming in off the street, which has been a very pleasant surprise,” he said.

The new Contractors First outlet in Osoyoos will be open seven days a week.

