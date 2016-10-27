AUDIO: Osoyoos Times top stories for October 26 – CIRO Radio 106.5 FM Every week the Osoyoos Times does a broadcast on CIRO... Posted 59 mins ago

Vote early, but don’t vote often – trustee by-election advance poll open today There’s a saying in politics, “Vote early and vote often.”... Posted 1 day ago

Tony Batista celebrates 50th birthday, announces his retirement, but he’s still looking for a rich woman Tony Batista has long been saying he plans to find... Posted 2 days ago

Economic benefits of OCC will be felt in Oliver and entire South Okanagan for generations to come A facility that will provide an enormous economic boost to... Posted 2 days ago

White is dominant at Baldy’s Festival of Colours Visitors to Mount Baldy’s Festival of Colours this past weekend... Posted 2 days ago

Students at leadership forum get advice from OIB Chief and Stanley Cup champion The Chief of the Osoyoos Indian Band (OIB) – the... Posted 2 days ago