ICBC urges drivers to be cautious with change to standard time this weekend

As B.C. returns to standard time this weekend, ICBC is urging drivers to take extra care on our roads because the time change can affect us in different ways.

The biggest impact of setting our clocks back one hour can be felt on some of the skills that affect the quality of driving – concentration, alertness behind the wheel and reaction time to potential hazards.

As Daylight Saving Time ends, B.C. drivers can expect to deal with darker evening commutes in poor weather conditions with less visibility, which is why it’s important for us to adjust our speed to the road conditions and allow extra travel time so we aren’t tempted to rush.

Here are ICBC’s top tips to help drivers deal with the fall time change and the shorter days.

Always be on the lookout for pedestrians and cyclists – especially at intersections and near transit stops where pedestrians will be coming and going and may not use crosswalks. Crashes involving pedestrians spike in the fall and winter months.

Prepare your vehicle for the change in weather. Clean your vehicle’s headlights and rear lights and check they’re all working properly. Keep your windshield, windows and mirrors clear. Remove leaves from your vehicle. Make sure you have enough windshield wiper fluid and that your wipers are in good condition.

Keep your regular sleep/wake cycle. Go to bed at the same time you normally would, so you can benefit from that extra hour of sleep. Don’t assume you are more rested and alert on the road the mornings following the time change as it can impact the quality of your sleep and affect your body’s internal clock.

As the weather changes and daylight hours decrease, pedestrians become increasingly vulnerable. ICBC reminds pedestrians to always make eye contact with drivers and never assume that a driver has seen you.

SPECIAL TO THE TIMES

Osoyoos Times