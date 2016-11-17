Man is killed in motorhome trailer fire on Nk’Mip Road between Oliver and Osoyoos

The RCMP reports that an adult male died in Tuesday’s motor home fire on Nk’Mip Road, between Oliver and Osoyoos.

At approximately 5:30 pm, the Oliver RCMP and fire department attended a motorhome fire at 3890 Nk’Mip Road south of Oliver. Once the blaze was extinguished, firefighters located the body of a deceased male inside the trailer.

Police say residents of the campsite property observed flames coming from the motorhome/van at around 5 pm, at which time they rushed over to help.

“Witnesses were unsure if the trailer was occupied and attempted to gain entry, however, they were unable to do so prior to the trailer becoming engulfed in flames,” said Cpl. Dan Moskaluk.

The Oliver RCMP and BC Coroners Service are currently investigating the fire and the man’s death.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Special to the Times

Osoyoos Times