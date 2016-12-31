Don't miss
- Judge to rule on Duperron’s challenge of by-election early in new yearPosted 1 day ago
- Dazzling new fire hall opens its doorsPosted 4 days ago
- Many locations are available to help recycle Christmas Trees and lightsPosted 4 days ago
- New website targets illegal dumpsitesPosted 4 days ago
- RCMP clear Goyal of all allegationsPosted 2 weeks ago
- Town council officially begins search for proprietor to run Wibit inflatable waterparkPosted 2 weeks ago
- Council supports sending letters supporting hoteliers concerns over short-term rentalsPosted 2 weeks ago
- Recent discovery of invasive mussels in Montana prompts concern for effectiveness of B.C. programPosted 2 weeks ago
AUDIO: Osoyoos Times top stories for December 28 – CIRO Radio 106.5 FM
By staff1 on December 31, 2016