Don't miss
- Province to resume talks with feds on possible national park reserve in South OkanaganPosted 6 hours ago
- Some rural mansion owners getting ‘unfair’ property tax breaks intended for farmlandPosted 3 days ago
- Family left homeless by fire receives outpouring of community supportPosted 3 days ago
- Town council approves borrowing $5.74M to pay for town’s new firehallPosted 3 days ago
- Town aims for 1.99% property tax increase in coming budgetPosted 1 week ago
- NDP choose Colleen Ross as provincial candidate; Ross defeats school advocate Brenda DoroszPosted 1 week ago
- Larson opens Osoyoos campaign office, her fourth in riding, as May 9 election approachesPosted 1 week ago
AUDIO: Osoyoos Times top stories for January 25 – CIRO Radio 106.5 FM
By staff1 on January 26, 2017