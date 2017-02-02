SOAP theatre production photo deemed too ‘suggestive’ for Facebook

“I’m too sexy for the stage, too sexy for the stage, too sexy for my wage.”

It appears Facebook thinks local theatre is a bit too racy in Osoyoos and Oliver as South Okanagan Amateur Players (SOAP) presents the saucy farce “Don’t Dress for Dinner.”

The social media giant has pulled a suggestive photo that was boosted on its site this week.

The photo depicts actors Craig Bjornson and Angela Stuart bent over a couch in one hilarious scene. At first glance it looks like Robert (Bjornson’s character) is having sex with Suzette, but in actual fact they were dancing and simply fell forward over the couch.

Tom Szalay from SOAP explained that he posted the photo on SOAP’s Facebook page and hit the “boost” button to maximize it for promotional purposes. But Facebook pulled the boost with its own explanation.

It stated the ad was not approved because it featured an image containing excessive amounts of skin or suggestive content. “Facebook does not allow images that depict people in explicit or suggestive positions or images that show nudity or cleavage, even if portrayed for artistic or educational reasons.”

Szalay said someone obviously complained and Facebook reacted.

“Well, that’s a first for SOAP,” Szalay wrote in his post. “After a four-day run and 2,800 views, our ad just got pulled by FB for explicit content?!”

Szalay said the scene he took a photo of was simply two actors stumbling over the couch.

“You’ll just have to see for yourself if FB got it right or overreacted to a sniveling complainer.”

Ironically, Facebook has not pulled the original photo from Szalay’s site, only the boosted photo.

“We’re having fun with it,” Szalay stated with a chuckle.

Don’t Dress for Dinner played at the OSS Theatre in Osoyoos last weekend, and is now getting ready to play at Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver on Feb. 3-4.

The show has garnered rave reviews and seats have been selling fast.

Tickets are still available online at www.venablestheatre.ca or at Sundance Video in Oliver.

LYONEL DOHERTY

Special to the Times