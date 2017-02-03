Oliver man charged with trying to smuggle handguns into Canada is denied bail

An Oliver man who has been charged with attempting to smuggle handguns into Canada as the Osoyoos border crossing was denied bail at the Penticton Courthouse on Thursday.

Justice Gregory Koturbash ruled that Alex Louie should remain in custody after hearing from federal Crown counsel.

Louie was charged with nine offences for allegedly trying to bring two handguns into Canada Wednesday morning.

The two guns were found by border patrol officers tied with wire to the undercarriage of the vehicle. A magazine for a pistol, ammunition and a spool of recently purchased wire were also found in the vehicle.

At the time of his arrest, Louie made it clear to officers he does not recognize Canadian laws.

The Crown prosecutor told the court Louie should be denied bail and remain in custody based on his obvious disregard for the law and a long history of disputes with people in a position of authority.

Louie’s ability to travel between Canada and the U.S. with a Washington State driver’s license and criminal record, including an incident in the U.S. for public decency, were also cited as concerns, she said.

The Crown told the court Louie poses a significant risk to public safety.

“He’s a radicalized individual who doesn’t believe the laws of Canada apply to him,” she said.

Louie also stands charged of taking steps to conceal two dangerous weapons under his vehicle, which are extremely serious charges, he said.

Louie, who appeared by video and stood so his face couldn’t be seen by the camera, said he was a North American Indian and not a Canadian citizen.

Louie told the court he wasn’t a Canadian due to “the act of genocide and treason of the court,” adding he’s never missed a court date in his life and has no reason to flee.

In handing down his decision, Judge Gregory Koturbash said Louie has a long criminal record and history of being unco-operative with police and authority figures, while acknowledging the accused doesn’t have any record for skipping court dates.

Louie told the court he wasn’t a threat to society and brought up well-known Osoyoos Indian Band Chief Clarence Louie as a character reference.

“There is absolutely no reason for me to run from you,” Louie said. “You call up my cousin, Clarence Louie, you ask him … who’s the one that maintains the culture.”

Koturbash said Louie could face a lengthy jail term if found guilty of the charges he’s facing and Louie’s freedom to cross the border made him a heightened flight risk.

The judge added Louie has a “deeply ingrained belief the laws of Canada and the court have no authority over him.”

Koturbash said Louie has appeared before him on numerous occasions and each time he engages in a verbal dispute with the Crown and the court, alleging neither has any jurisdiction over him.

“Although I’m not aware of any physical altercations during his court attendances, Mr. Louie routinely demonstrates as being highly disruptive, exhibiting a great deal of hostility and aggression,” said the judge.

After considering all of the evidence, Koturbash ruled that public safety is the most important factor and he denied bail to Louie.

The veteran judge said he could only assume Louie possessed the guns for own personal use, adding handguns on the street have only one purpose and that is to kill or maim people.

Louie will remain in custody until his next court appearance next Wednesday, Feb. 8.

SPECIAL TO THE TIMES

Osoyoos Times