Coyotes have to work harder for second victory over Knights

The Osoyoos Coyotes had to work much harder in game two than they did in game one, but the result was the same as they pulled out a 3-2 victory over the North Okanagan Knights Saturday night.

With the victory, the Coyotes now hold a comfortable 2-0 lead over the Knights in their best-of-seven opening-round Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) playoff series.

Ryan Roseboom’s power-play goal 12 minutes into the second frame proved to be the winner in a game that saw the Coyotes outshoot the Knights 50-21.

Knights goaltender Connor Webb continued his incredible play as the Coyotes dominated possession and quality scoring chances throughout the game.

Colin Bell and Judd Repole also scored for the Coyotes, while Levi Harris and Jaden Hay replied for North Okanagan.

The Coyotes will try and continue their winning ways Monday night in Armstrong, with game four set for Tuesday night, also in Armstrong.

The winner of the Osoyoos-North Okanagan series will battle the winner of the Summerland-Kelowna series in the second round of the playoffs.

Kelowna surprised the favoured Summerland Steam in game one of their series 3-2 on Friday night, but rebounded with a crucial 4-2 victory in that series on Saturday.

Kelowna will host games three and four with game three set for Monday evening and game four Tuesday evening.

In other KIJHL playoff games on Saturday, Chase knocked off Revelstoke 3-1 and Kamloops beat 100 Mile House 5-2.

Both of those series are tied at 1-1.

KEITH LACEY

Osoyoos Times