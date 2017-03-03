Philanthropist’s latest donation will help establish Nuclear Medicine program at PRH

Thanks to another large donation by one of the region’s most generous philanthropists, cancer and heart patients from Osoyoos and across the South Okanagan soon won’t have to travel to Kelowna as they battle life-changing illness.

One year after donating $3.5 million so Penticton Regional Hospital (PRH) could purchase a new state-of-the-art Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) unit, it was announced Friday that David Kampe will be donating an additional $1.5 million to allow for the purchase of a SPECT CT unit, a key piece of nuclear medicine equipment at PRH to be used mainly for cancer and heart patients who previously had to travel to Kelowna General Hospital for the procedure.

The purchase of this key piece of equipment will be the first step in the formulation of a nuclear medicine program at PRH that will serve the needs of cancer and heart patients from Osoyoos to Peachland, said veteran PRH radiologist Dr. Tracy Chandler at a press conference at the hospital Friday morning.

“Cardiac patients wait up to six months for a Nuclear Medicine scan at Kelowna General Hospital,” she said. “A local program will provide more compassionate and timely access to nuclear medicine services.”

The Nuclear Medicine Program at PRH is expected to be operational by the time the new $325-million Patient Care Tower is finished construction in the spring of 2019.

Construction of Phase 2, a major expansion of the hospital’s Emergency Department, will begin right after the new tower is officially open for business.

It was also announced on Friday that the new tower would be named in Kampe’s honour. It will be called the David E. Kampe Tower.

Kampe has been a supporter of PRH and numerous community programs in and around Penticton for many years and his generosity and support is very much appreciated, said Penticton MLA Dan Ashton.

Kampe grew up in poverty in Summerland in the 1940s. From those humble roots, he learned about hard work and the importance of family, said Ashton.

With his successful business ventures over the years, the owner of Peter Bros. Construction has focused on giving back to those in need and families and the community at large for many years, he said.

“In particular, Mr. Kampe has been a key supporter of Penticton Regional Hospital. He believes having services closer t home results in better and more efficient access to health care,” he said.

Kampe, who was in attendance at Friday’s announcement, but did not wish to speak to the media, not only donated $3.5 million for the new MRI, but has long supported the South Okanagan Similkameen (SOS) Medical Foundation’s campaign to provide new medical equipment for the patient care tower that is now under construction, said Ashton.

He has also donated land at Industrial Avenue and Camrose Street that is now being used for staff parking during the construction of the patient care tower, he said.

“Every gift is an encouragement to others to donate as well,” said Kampe, in a prepared statement.

Cary Bornn, the recently appointed executive director of the SOS Medical Foundation, said the establishment of a Nuclear Medicine Program and purchase of the SPECT CT unit is wonderful news for tens of thousands of patients who will be accessing health care programs and services at PRH for decades to come.

“It’s going to be an amazing new tower with the most up-to-date technology,” he said. Now, because of this wonderful gift from David Kampe, that includes nuclear medicine imaging.”

Bornn said he was informed of Kampe’s longstanding support of PRH and other community projects in Penticton and was thrilled to meet him when he first began his new job six months ago.

Kampe made it clear he would be more than willing to continue providing financial assistance if important new medical equipment was required, said Bornn.

When Kampe was informed of the need for a new SPECT CT imaging unit, he stepped forward and committed to providing the funding for this invaluable piece of medical equipment, he said.

Chandler said establishing a Nuclear Medicine program at PRH would not be possible without this piece of equipment and Kampe’s generosity will benefit patients for generations to come.

Currently, cancer and heart patients requiring surgery have to leave for Kelowna at 4 a.m. for an injection, then return to PRH for surgery, she said.

All nuclear medicine testing and programs will be offered at PRH once the unit is purchased and program is up and running within the next two years, she said.

“We are forever indebted … and we thank you very much Mr. Kampe,” she said.

Chris Mazerkewich, the CEO with Interior Health Authority, said Kampe has been donating large sums of money to PRH and numerous other community projects for decades and never once sought publicity or recognition for his philanthropy.

Kampe not only donates large sums of money to support the regional hospital, but he’s very thoughtful, strategic and involved with his philanthropy and makes sure the money is going towards equipment and services that will benefit the most people, said Mazurkewich.

“This donation … will benefit us (PRH) for years and years to come,” he said.

Ashton thanked Kampe for this generous donation and all he has done to support PRH, families and the community at large in Penticton over many years.

“Thank you very much for everything you have done,” he said.

KEITH LACEY

Osoyoos Times