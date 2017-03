Free memory clinic coming to Osoyoos on Monday Forgetfulness can be simply a sign of aging or it... Posted 13 hours ago

AUDIO: Osoyoos Times top stories for March 15 – CIRO Radio 106.5 FM Every week the Osoyoos Times does a broadcast on CIRO... Posted 19 hours ago

Popular Atom Fiesta hockey tournament returns for 43rd consecutive year this weekend A minor hockey tournament that was organized to celebrate the... Posted 2 days ago

Coyotes sweep Steam in four and now face the Heat The Osoyoos Coyotes swept away the Summerland Steam in four... Posted 2 days ago

Costs of competing in provincial hockey championships are staggering, but worth it Unlike at the professional level, winning championships in minor hockey... Posted 2 days ago

Kidney Day marks two years since successful local donation It’s been two years since an Osoyoos woman, Julie Wolter,... Posted 2 days ago