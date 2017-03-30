AUDIO: Osoyoos Times top stories for March 29 – CIRO Radio 106.5 FM Every week the Osoyoos Times does a broadcast on CIRO... Posted 7 hours ago

Medicis brings Sultans of String to Venables on Sunday Worlds had to collide in order for the Sultans of... Posted 14 hours ago

Chief Louie says First Nations open for business during Order of Canada luncheon Nationally acclaimed Osoyoos Indian Band (OIB) Chief Clarence Louie says... Posted 14 hours ago

Province provides $60K in funding for Osoyoos Airport property The provincial government has provided $60,000 in funding for the... Posted 15 hours ago

Oliver doctor Peter Entwistle resigns as chief of staff at SOGH The chief of staff at South Okanagan General Hospital is... Posted 2 days ago

Legion to honour 100th anniversary of World War I’s Battle of Vimy Ridge The Osoyoos Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion will be... Posted 2 days ago