Home   >   Featured   >   Crossing a pond

Crossing a pond

By on April 7, 2017
When heavy rains hit on Friday, a small pond formed on Hwy. 3 at the Osoyoos Visitor Centre. Big trucks barrelled through, sending water in all directions, while small cars gingerly inched forward as water reached above their axels. (Richard McGuire photo)

When heavy rains hit on Friday, a small pond formed on Hwy. 3 at the Osoyoos Visitor Centre. Big trucks barrelled through, sending water in all directions, while small cars gingerly inched forward as water reached above their axles. (Richard McGuire photo)

When heavy rains hit on Friday, a small pond formed on Hwy. 3 at the Osoyoos Visitor Centre. Big trucks barrelled through, sending water in all directions, while small cars gingerly inched forward as water reached above their axels. (Richard McGuire photo)

When heavy rains hit on Friday, a small pond formed on Hwy. 3 at the Osoyoos Visitor Centre. Big trucks barrelled through, sending water in all directions, while small cars gingerly inched forward as water reached above their axles. (Richard McGuire photo)

Print Friendly

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*