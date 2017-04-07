Osoyoos Museum to use smartphone app to let visitors experience walking tour of town Visitors to Osoyoos later this year will be able to... Posted 2 hours ago

Canada geese have taken over control of popular osprey nest that has attracted large viewership The Town of Osoyoos isn’t prepared quite yet to change... Posted 4 hours ago

Crossing a pond Posted 4 hours ago

ER closure at Oliver hospital averted in final hour The potential closure of the emergency room at South Okanagan... Posted 6 hours ago

Entwistle plans meet-and-greet events to engage voters; first event is Saturday at Jojo’s Dr. Peter Enwistle, the independent candidate who stepped into the... Posted 8 hours ago

NDP Leader John Horgan picks Osoyoos to speak about education B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan arrived in Osoyoos Thursday afternoon... Posted 23 hours ago