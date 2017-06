Oliver hospital emergency closing Sunday and Monday nights due to physician shortage Interior Health is advising residents that South Okanagan General Hospital’s... Posted 12 hours ago

Town closes marina, boat launches as lake level rises, debris floats in water As the level of Osoyoos Lake rises rapidly, the Town... Posted 12 hours ago

AUDIO: Osoyoos Times top stories for May 31 – CIRO Radio 106.5 FM Every week the Osoyoos Times does a broadcast on CIRO... Posted 14 hours ago

UPDATED: Larson headed to opposition benches if NDP-Green deal succeeds This story has been updated to include developments occurring Tuesday.... Posted 2 days ago

UPDATED: Residents sandbagging as lake passes 914-foot mark This story has been updated with developments over the weekend.... Posted 2 days ago

Construction begins on largest housing subdivision to be built in town in decades Construction on what will become the largest subdivision to be... Posted 2 days ago