A look at the candidates in Boundary-Similkameen
In recent months, the Osoyoos Times has done profile stories on each of the candidates running in the provincial election in Boundary-Similkameen. Below are links to those profiles and other stories about the candidates. They are presented here in alphabetical order by last name, the same order the candidates appear on the ballots.
You can also find additional stories about the candidates by entering their name in the search box at the top right.
Dr. Peter Entwistle, independent
- For independent candidate Dr. Peter Entwistle, all politics is about health (April 26)
- Entwistle holds meet and greet to engage voters (April 11)
- Oliver doctor Peter Entwistle throws stethoscope into election ring (April 4)
- Editorial: Entwistle’s candidacy forces parties to get serious on healthcare in coming election (April 4)
- Oliver doctor Peter Entwistle resigns as chief of staff at SOGH (March 28)
Linda Larson, B.C. Liberal
- Linda Larson finds most people supportive at the door, but many voters say they’re still undecided (May 3)
- Larson wants voters to think about the economy: says NDP never supports job creation (March 1)
- Larson downplays problems at Oliver hospital at meeting with Anarchist Mountain residents (April 5)
- Larson opens Osoyoos campaign office, her fourth in riding, as May 9 election approaches (Jan. 17)
- Larson acclaimed as B.C. Liberal candidate, outlines goals for Osoyoos (June 29, 2016)
- Opinion: For many, this election is a referendum on Larson (May 3)
Vonnie Lavers, B.C. Green
- Green candidate Vonnie Lavers hopes personal touch can overcome head start of two main parties (April 12)
- Former Kelowna food bank manager Vonnie Lavers to run for B.C. Greens (April 5)
Colleen Ross, B.C. NDP
- NDP candidate Colleen Ross struck by local disparities of poverty and wealth (May 3)
- NDP choose Colleen Ross as provincial candidate; Ross defeats school advocate Brenda Dorosz (Jan. 17)
- Two very different women face off for local provincial NDP nomination (Jan. 10)
- Ross hopes to win NDP nomination in Boundary-Similkameen riding (Nov. 16, 2016)
Candidates forums
- Larson takes dig at Ross for her children born out of B.C. as candidates read from talking points at forum (March 28)
- Larson floats Osoyoos-Oliver amalgamation at seniors’ candidate forum dominated by health issues (March 21)