A look at the candidates in Boundary-Similkameen

By on May 4, 2017

In recent months, the Osoyoos Times has done profile stories on each of the candidates running in the provincial election in Boundary-Similkameen. Below are links to those profiles and other stories about the candidates. They are presented here in alphabetical order by last name, the same order the candidates appear on the ballots.

You can also find additional stories about the candidates by entering their name in the search box at the top right.

Dr. Peter Entwistle, independent

Linda Larson, B.C. Liberal

Vonnie Lavers, B.C. Green

Colleen Ross, B.C. NDP

Candidates forums

Dr. Peter Entwistle says when healthcare is more than half of all provincial spending and when other issues all have a health aspect, a doctor with his background can help to remedy the system as MLA . Pictured here, he examines the X-Ray of Penticton Vees player Ty Amonte, taking a short break from in interview about his decision to run as an independent candidate in the May 9 provincial election. (Richard McGuire photo)

Dr. Peter Entwistle, independent. (Richard McGuire photo)

 

B.C. Liberal candidate Linda Larson, the incumbent MLA, speaks at last Friday's candidate forum at the Osoyoos Seniors' Centre. (Richard McGuire photo)

Linda Larson, B.C. Liberal. (Richard McGuire photo)

B.C. Green candidate Vonnie Lavers. (Richard McGuire photo)

Vonnie Lavers, B.C. Green. (Richard McGuire photo)

NDP candidate Colleen Ross makes a point at Thursday's candidate forum at the Sonora Community Centre. (Richard McGuire photo)

Colleen Ross, B.C. NDP. (Richard McGuire photo)

 

 

 

