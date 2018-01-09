Abstract art show opens Saturday at The Art Gallery Osoyoos

For its second year, a unique open exhibition of abstract are opens at The Art Gallery Osoyoos this Saturday.

Driven to Abstraction is a show open to artists in the community, both experienced and novice.

“We’ve got watercolour, oil, acrylic, fabric art, pottery, ceramics, woodworking, photography,” said Sue Whittaker, gallery curator. “It’s whatever shows up.”

Whittaker said last week there were 29 participants, but there would probably be more by the time the show opens Saturday.

Although the official deadline to register was Dec. 15, Whittaker said the deadline wasn’t cast in stone if someone showed up later with a piece to exhibit.

“We’re trying to keep this one as loose and informal as possible,” she said, adding that the gallery hopes to draw artists who don’t usually show their work in a gallery, or may never have.

There is a $10 fee per artist to register.

The show starts at noon on Saturday, Jan. 13, when there is an opening reception.

Abstract art focuses on feelings and moods rather than emphasizing figurative or recognizable elements. It uses colours and shapes to create moods.

“There are going to be so many approaches to abstract in the show from people who do abstract all the time to people who are trying it for the first time,” said Whittaker. “I think people just have to come with an open mind and be ready to enjoy colour and form. That’s really how I would approach it.”

While some of the exhibiting artists regularly work with abstract, others are stepping outside their comfort zone.

Whittaker, who usually works with watercolours and does more figurative art is one of those trying something new.

“I’m not usually an abstract painter,” she said. What I liked about it is that if I could calm myself down and not think too seriously about form and that sort of thing and just start with colour, and maybe the first two or three pieces would be ‘blah,’ eventually I might get something going that I really liked.”

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times