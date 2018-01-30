Acclaimed Canadian mezzo Cari Burdett and ensemble set to perform at Venables theatre

Acclaimed mezzo soprano opera singer Cari Burdett and her ensemble are sure to garner standing ovations when they perform at the beautiful Frank Venables Theatre.

Burdett and company will be on stage at Venables Theatre on Friday, Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m. as part of the South Okanagan Concert Society’s winter season.

The program entitled “Sweet Love” is the perfect Valentine treat.

Recently returned from studying on the big island of Hawaii with Rhiannon and Grammy Award winner, pianist and composer Lawrence Hobgood, Burdett’s rich mezzo voice stirs the heart and takes the audience around the world in song.

She delivers a vibrant genre-defying, fusion of jazz, folk, opera and world music seamlessly blending multiple European languages with a timeless, theatrical air.

Members of the audience will feel themselves transported into the nightclubs of Paris, Rome, Berlin and New York.

They will enjoy the timeless enchanting romantic performance of 1940’s French Swing, Spanish Gypsy Jazz and aching Italian love songs that sizzle with energy and passion.

Burdett will be accompanied by some amazingly-talented instrumentalists.

Juno award winning violinist Meredith Bates will be there with gypsy jazz guitarist Marc Atkinson, John Lee on bass and Adrian Dolan on piano, accordion and mandola.

Burdett’s style, called Dramatic Gypsy Cabaret, is the culmination of years of study and performance.

Like her gypsy ancestors, Burdett is a troubadour, performing and teaching across Canada, Europe, USA and China.

Her multifaceted education includes classical voice, new music, opera, vocal improvisations, art song, dance, acting and musical theatre.

Burdett holds a music degree from McGill University and a Master’s degree in Opera from the Royal Academy of Music in London, England.

She presently resides in the Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island and joyously shares the fruits of her training through performances and teaching as Director of Lila Music Centre in Duncan, B.C.

On Feb. 10, the day after this concert, Burdett will be hosting in Summerland a Vocal Training Workshop for adults and teens from 1 – 3 p.m.

The workshop is geared towards those who love to sing and harmonize but want to dive in and explore rhythm, musical structure, harmonies, resonance and blending.

Don’t miss Burdett and her Ensemble on their Valentine themed tour, “Sweet Love”.

Get your tickets online at www.venablestheatre.ca.

For those who prefer to buy in person, at the theatre box office on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tickets are $21 when you purchase a ticket or tickets to two shows. A single ticket in advance is $23 and a single ticket at the door is $25. Children and youth tickets are only $2.50.

