Acclaimed Saratovsky Brothers will perform Friday evening at Venables Theatre in Oliver

The South Okanagan Concert Society is very excited to announce that internationally acclaimed pianist, Nikolai Saratovsky, has flown in from Moscow to join his older brother, pianist Dr. Sergei Saratovsky, in concert this Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. in the Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver.

The accomplished brothers could fill a book with all the music awards bestowed on them. A dynamic four-hand duo, they have delighted audiences around the world with their virtuosity and musical interpretations.

Born into a family of musicians in Karelia, Russia, the brothers have chosen to perform popular and accessible classical music from the one piano, four-hand repertoire.

Mozart, Tchaikovsky (Nutcracker Suite), Schubert, and Mendelssohn are on the programme as well as an arrangement of Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” adapted to four hands.

As an extra benefit to the community, the brothers are providing a two hour Master Class for local musicians before Nikolai flies back to Russia.

Nikolai, who has performed since age 6, has won the Russian President’s award in recognition of his musical accomplishments and his talent for educating a growing generation of young musicians in Russia, Japan and the United States.

Brother, Sergei, in addition to his performing career, enjoys giving master classes and is in demand as a guest clinician and jury member of international and national competitions and festivals.

Sergei became a resident of Canada in 2002 and was granted his doctorate from the University of B.C.

He too has received a reward from Russian President, Vladimir Putin, recognizing his achievements in music. He also performed for Governor General of Canada Michaelle Jean.

His international awards are too numerous to detail and include an award for Best Canadian Artist from the Montreal International Musical Competition.

Sergei’s concert engagements span the world. He has performed for audiences in Russia, Portugal, Italy, France, Canada, the United States and Australia. His fascination with chamber music has recently led him to establish the four-hand duo with brother Nikolai.

These gifted siblings have already swept the Russian public off its feet.

Local classical music fans are invited to discover what all the fuss is about.

Prepare to be dazzled as our lovely grand piano responds to four enormously talented hands from Russian piano masters.

Single entrance tickets for $22.50 are available on line at www.venablestheatre.ca with guaranteed seat assignments.

They can also be obtained at the theatre box office on Mondays from 11 a. m. to 3 p.m or you can take your chances and try for seats at the door.

Students under 17 can attend for free as aspiring small town kids deserve to hear the very best.

Anyone wishing to attend the concert who might need a bus ride from Osoyoos can arrange it by calling Maureen as soon as possible at 250-495-7978.

SPECIAL TO THE TIMES

Osoyoos Times