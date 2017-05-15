After years of patch jobs, town council votes to repair entire roof at town hall

The roof at town hall in the Town of Osoyoos has been leaking for years and it’s time to fix the problem once and for all.

On Monday, council approved a Request for Proposal (RFP) be issued to find a contractor to repair the work and $100,000 has been set aside in the 2017 project for this project to be completed, said Jim Dinwoodie, the town’s director of operational services, in a presentation to Town of Osoyoos council on Monday.

“For the past several years, the roof at the Town of Osoyoos town hall has experienced numerous problems with water leaking into the building, in particular in the front entrance area,” he said. “Several roofing contractors have been hired to remedy the situation with very limited success. The roof at the town hall is made up of several different sections, which makes it extremely difficult to determine exactly where water is leaking into the building.

“Since patching the roof has proven to be ineffective, it is recommended that the entire roof structure be removed and replaced.”

The project could include:

• Remove and dispose of existing town hall roof tiles covering approximately 6,300 square feet.

• Inspect all roof structure supports and replace if necessary.

• Remove existing insulation and replace with new insulation (R50 value).

• Remediate any mold discovered during the inspection process.

• Eliminate the flat roof area over town hall front entrance and replace with a roof matching the pitch of the main building roof.

• Remove, dispose and replace existing roof tiles on Pergola building beside town hall.

• Remove and replace existing eavestroughs on town hall building.

• Install new roof subject to new roofing material by the town’s Planning and Development department.

The general appearance of town hall has been negatively affected as a result of continuing water damage and the health of staff in the building is also a concern with the possible presence of mold in the building, said Dinwoodie.

The final cost for this project won’t be known until the entire roof is stripped down and contractors can assess the amount of damage, he said.

Coun. C. J. Rhodes noted council approved spending $18,000 to patch holes in the town hall roof a couple of years ago and the time has come to fix the entire roof instead of patching holes.

Rhodes also wanted the RFP to include an option to use solar materials for contractors bidding on the project.

Council voted unanimously to instruct the operational services department to issue the RFP, evaluate submitted proposals and provide town council with a recommendation for further action.

KEITH LACEY

Osoyoos Times