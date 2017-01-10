Airport committee’s goals for Osoyoos Airport are achievable given proper time

Dear Editor:

Many volunteers who supplied their own skills, heavy equipment and materials that produced a usable landing strip built the Osoyoos Airport.

In 2007/08, Destination Osoyoos secured a $2 million-plus infrastructure grant from the provincial government.

The town council of the day delayed signing the agreement for many months (approximately one full calendar year).

When they finally signed the agreement, there was only a little over $1 million available.

This money was used to service the airport with sewer, water, electricity and to pave the runway.

During that one-year timeframe, Destination Osoyoos secured an agreement with Canada Customs to clear incoming American aircraft at the airport provided there was a serviced office to house officers.

This would eliminate the need to clear customs in Penticton.

A building was made available and would have been set up at the airport to be used as a terminal building and to house the officers.

An agreement for fuel storage and sales was also put in place.

A charter service to fly passengers to and from the Kelowna airport was in the works.

There were potential sales in the works dependent on having a secure airport.

There was a lot of activity and momentum surrounding the airport during that timeframe.

We are reporting this history to support the airport committee and reinforce that all their goals are achievable.

It has taken hard work, perseverance and a positive attitude to complete this very important project.

Police, ambulance, forestry, business and tourism personnel use the airport.

Recent studies have identified it as one of the best locations for an airport in the valley.

We believe it has huge potential for business, tourism and rescue operations.

Repurposing this airport would not be in the best interests of our community.

The fabric of our community includes many amenities, benefitting all, not just an elite few.

The Osoyoos Airport, Desert Park, Osoyoos Golf Club, Osoyoos Splash Park, community parks, Pioneer Walkway, public beaches, Osoyoos Marina, Sun Bowl Arena, Osoyoos Sailing Club, skateboard park, Osoyoos International Curling Club, Osoyoos Museum and other amenities all make Osoyoos the special place and community that it is.

The Town of Osoyoos has a highly paid staff in their chief administrative officer and director of planning and development, who have had many years to locate, secure and rezone land for industry.

Repurposing this airport would vastly simplify their jobs.

Money should not be an issue. We were able to build a $6 million garage (fire hall) in the midst of a residential area (we feel a better location would have been at the Osoyoos Airport site) and town council recently voted themselves an increase in salary.

The 20-minute ride to an existing airport in Oliver is reminiscent of the School District 53 superintendent and board of trustees overbuilding a state-of-the-art high school in Oliver and choosing to close Osoyoos Secondary School and busing our students on the same 20-minute ride.

Interestingly, SD 53 now has a surplus because of all the extra students who have enrolled across the district.

That’s amazing.

We do not know Glen Harris (a founding member of the Osoyoos Airport Development Society), but do know that he has made major contributions in Osoyoos as a senior manager with the Watermark Beach Resort in Osoyoos.

We do not own an airplane, nor are we pilots. We have lived in Osoyoos for over 50 years and have seen many changes in our town.

Some changes seemed unachievable at the time, but with hard work and perseverance by local volunteers, the dreams came true.

We do not believe in tearing down existing usable assets like those already in place at the Osoyoos Airport, but would prefer to build up or expand existing facilities for the future.

Therefore, we suggest the airport committee, made up of dedicated volunteers, continue to be allowed to do their best work.

Chris and Pamela Jensen

Osoyoos, B.C.