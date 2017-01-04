Home   >   Sports   >   Aitken earns second shutout in a row as Coyotes pound Knights 7-0

Aitken earns second shutout in a row as Coyotes pound Knights 7-0

By on January 4, 2017
Hunter Johnson had backup goalie Conor Webb all to himself on a breakaway in the second period Wednesday. He scored the Coyotes' fifth goal in their 7-0 victory over the North Okanagan Knights. (Richard McGuire photo)

Hunter Johnson had backup goalie Conor Webb all to himself on a breakaway in the second period Wednesday. He scored the Coyotes' fifth goal in their 7-0 victory over the North Okanagan Knights. (Richard McGuire photo)

Osoyoos Coyotes goalie Liam Aitken earned his second shutout in two games as his team pounded the North Okanagan Knights in a 7-0 victory Wednesday night.

The home-game win gives the Coyotes a seven-point lead over the second-place Summerland Steam in the Okanagan Division.

Osoyoos is now second only to the Beaver Valley Nitehawks in overall standings in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League.

North Okanagan was hopelessly outmatched, particularly when they faced the lethal Coyote power play. For much of the game they had a hard time getting the puck out of their end, though they did manage to outshoot the Coyotes 11-9 in the final period.

Neither team scored until the second half of the first period when Colin Bell scored on a power play, assisted by Judd Repole and Austin Steger.

In the final minute of the period, Ryan Roseboom scored and Repole got his second assist of the night.

Roseboom added another goal unassisted five minutes into the second period, putting the Coyotes ahead 3-0.

Less than a minute later, Connor Onstein took a pass from Sam Reinbolt and fired it into the side of the net. Hunter Johnson also got an assist.

At this point, with the score 4-0 for the Coyotes, North Okanagan pulled their beleaguered goalie Daniel Paul and replaced him with backup goalie Conor Webb.

It didn’t help. Three minutes later Hunter Johnson skated down the ice with no Knights defencemen to stop him and put the puck past Webb. Reid Wilson and Jackson Glimpel got the assists.

Late in the period, Jack Berger of the Knights knocked down Coyote Colton Rhodes in a nasty crosschecking incident and Rhodes had to be helped off the ice. Berger also got a game misconduct.

The Coyote power play carried over into the third period, and Glimpel capitalized on it. Wilson got the assist.

Nine minutes later, it was Wilson’s turn to score and Glimpel’s to assist. The 7-0 score held for the rest of the game.

The Coyotes play in Chase on Friday and 100 Mile House on Saturday before travelling to Princeton next Wednesday to face the Posse.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Coyotes

Connor Onstein gets a clear shot at the net to score the Coyotes' fourth goal in Wednesday night's 7-0 victory over North Okanagan. Their goalie Daniel Paul didn't have a chance. (Richard McGuire photo)

Connor Onstein gets a clear shot at the net to score the Coyotes' fourth goal in Wednesday night's 7-0 victory over North Okanagan. Their goalie Daniel Paul didn't have a chance. (Richard McGuire photo)

North Okanagan backup goalie Conor Webb makes a save as the Osoyoos Coyotes pounded him relentlessly in Wednesday nights's game. He was brought out midway through the game to relieve Daniel Paul, but the Coyotes still put three goals past him in their 7-0 victory. (Richard McGuire photo)

North Okanagan backup goalie Conor Webb makes a save as the Osoyoos Coyotes pounded him relentlessly in Wednesday nights's game. He was brought out midway through the game to relieve Daniel Paul, but the Coyotes still put three goals past him in their 7-0 victory. (Richard McGuire photo)

