Ambassador program condensed this year due to low participation, transition from Royalty

With only one girl entering this year, the Osoyoos Ambassador program will be modified and condensed in its first year since ceasing to be the Osoyoos Royalty program.

Kara Burton, co-ordinator of the program, said a number of girls expressed interest, but for various personal reasons were unable to participate.

“We are excited to be going ahead with a modified Ambassador program this year and will be working with one girl who has consistently expressed interest in the program,” said Burton, adding that the new Osoyoos Ambassador will be named later.

“Details are still being finalized, but we plan to focus mainly on public speaking, personal presentation and local knowledge over the next two months,” said Burton.

On June 30, the night of the Royalty Pageant in previous years, there will be a dinner event for the “retirement” of Miss Osoyoos Emmaleigh Diwell and Princess Laura Devries, as well as to formally name the new Ambassador.

Burton said the condensed program would give her committee a chance to update the program as it transitions from Royalty to Ambassadors.

One possibility they’re looking into is whether program participants might be able to obtain high school credits for some of the learning they do with the program.

“They learn so much with public speaking and presentations,” she said. “So if we could offer them credits, we might be able to get some more candidates.”

Burton said the change to an Ambassador program was based on feedback from families involved in the Royalty program.

Eventually the plan is to open it up to boys too, though there are costs to this especially when travel and hotels are involved.

“We need to do a little research on that end and talk to some of the other communities about how they handle that,” said Burton. “But we don’t see that as a stumbling block.”

In other ways, the Ambassador program will see few changes from the Royalty program.

Participants learn public speaking, personal confidence and presentation skills. They also learn local knowledge such as about history and attractions in the area.

“It’s about getting out of your comfort zone,” said Burton. “It’s a personal development program.”

She tells the candidates that they may not notice their development during the year they participate, but in years ahead when they are in university, they’ll notice the difference when they have to give a presentation to a professor and 100 students.

Participants must be in Grades 10 – 12 and they must live in Osoyoos.

Burton said at this late stage, they would not be accepting new entries for this year.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times