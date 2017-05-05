Anarchist Mountain community upset about vandalism of mule deer statue

The Anarchist Mountain community is upset after someone vandalized one of its iconic animal statues, removing one of the antlers from the mule deer last weekend.

The statue is at the intersection of Hwy. 3 and Mule Deer Drive. It is one of a number of animal statues placed at streets bearing their names – Black Tail Road, Sasquatch Trail, Wapiti (elk) Way, Ravenhill Road and Caribou Crescent among others.

“People are very disappointed that somebody would deface a beautiful piece of art,” said Mark McKenney, president of the Anarchist Mountain Community Society.

“There’s certainly some annoyance bordering on anger,” he said. “I think the overall feeling is that people really regret that somebody would be that disrespectful of a beautiful piece of art. It’s like painting a moustache on a beautiful piece of art in a museum.”

McKenney said the antlers were observed to be missing on Sunday, suggesting they were removed during the night of Saturday, April 29 to Sunday, April 30.

It appears someone sawed the antlers at their base with a hacksaw or grinder and then knocked them off with a heavy object.

RCMP were notified and all 170 families living on the mountain were told to keep their eyes open.

“I think that if anybody looks anywhere half suspicious, their license plate number will be sent to the RCMP,” he said. “There are some pretty assertive folks on the mountain. If we see people around the statues and there’s any inclination they might have a tool in their hand, there are going to be some people on the mountain who will stop and challenge them.”

The statues are cast bronze and are a source of community pride, said McKenney.

Tourists often stop along the highway to pose for pictures with them. Sometimes at Christmas local residents decorate them, putting the Sasquatch in a Santa suit, for example.

They were installed between around 2005 and 2010.

People often comment to local residents about how they live in the community that has all the beautiful statues.

“So it’s very much a part of the character of the community,” McKenney said.

He doesn’t know why anyone would ruin the statue – whether they collect antlers or it was simple vandalism.

“It’s pretty pathetic,” he said. “I’d say that the reaction in the community is great sadness.”

It’s not the first time something like this has happened. A few years ago, someone cut down the raven, but because it weights about 1,800 pounds, they were unable to move it. It had to be repaired.

McKenney doesn’t know if it will be possible to replace the mule deer’s antlers. He does know that it would be very expensive to do so.

He’s been in touch with the artist and they are looking to see if any moulds still exist at the company that cast the bronze.

“The cost of repairs will be substantial,” McKenney said. “We are investigating how we could repair it and how it could be funded.”

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times