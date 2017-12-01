Annual Festival of Trees underway at two locations in Osoyoos and one in Oliver

You know Christmas is just around the corner when the annual Festival of Trees takes place in this region.

The seventh annual Festival of Trees, which is being sponsored by the Oliver Osoyoos Wine Association (OOWA), is underway and will continue through the holiday season before wrapping up on Jan. 2.

Once again, numerous businesses and community organizations in Osoyoos and Oliver have had staff members decorate trees for the annual festival.

The festival traditionally attracts between 2,500 and 3,000 visitors.

A total of 24 trees are on display at Nk’Mip Cellars Winery and in the lobby of the Watermark Beach Resort in Osoyoos and several other trees are on display in the lobby of the Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver.

Local residents are invited to check out the display, which is free of charge, but a donation of $2 is encouraged as profits go towards helping worthy charities.

Those attending the festival are also asked to vote on their favourite tree.

Once again, funds raised from the Festival of Trees will be donated to the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Funds raised through a silent auction on numerous items on display at the Watermark Beach Resort will be donated to the South Okanagan Children’s Charity.

More than $65,000 has been raised for the BC Children’s Hospital and charities in Osoyoos and Oliver since the Festival of Trees began.

SPECIAL TO THE TIMES

Osoyoos Times