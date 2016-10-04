Artists on Main annual show opens Saturday

An exhibition featuring the work of Artists on Main opens Saturday at the Osoyoos Art Gallery.

“We like to do a show every year,” said Sandra Albo, one of the artists whose work will be on display and who has been an active member of the group for nearly three decades.

“It’s amazing how many people like to keep track of artists and what they’re doing this year.”

The group has more than 50 members and Albo said close to half will have work in the show. Many will display three paintings.

Unlike some exhibitions, there’s no unifying theme to the works – it’s just a chance for the artists to show what they’re interested in at the moment, she said.

Most painters these days work with acrylics, but Albo said there would also be oils and watercolours, as well as mixed media, clay and jewelry.

The clay works will be more like hangings and sculptures rather than pottery, since the Osoyoos Potters are now a separate group.

The show officially runs from Oct. 8 to Nov. 9, but you might get an early peak this week before the official opening.

Albo said many of the artists would be present on Saturday for people to meet them.

Among the roughly 25 artists exhibiting will be Artists on Main President Ivana Zita, gallery curator Sue Whittaker, jewelry maker Rona Matlin, Toni Ramsay, Peter Scott, Deb Sherwin and Lynn Langlois.

All are from Osoyoos and area.

First formed roughly 70 years ago, Artists on Main is one of the oldest groups in the community. Originally they met in people’s homes.

The group was known as Osoyoos Painters and Potters before it split into Artists on Main and Osoyoos Potters.

Artists on Main uses an upstairs studio in the building where the gallery is located.

“The wonderful thing is that the studio is available to us seven days a week,” said Albo. “The artist has keys and they can go in and paint when they are in the mood.”

The largest turnouts are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, said Albo.

The group includes artists of different skill levels and a number of the more accomplished artists also have ongoing exhibits at the Okanagan Art Gallery at the bottom of Main Street.

Albo said artists in the group play a mentoring role, some holding workshops to share their skills.

“We encourage new artists to come and join and paint with us,” she said. “Our job is to educate artists.”

The Osoyoos Art Gallery is located at 8713 Main Street. It’s open Tuesday to Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

