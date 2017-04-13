Don't miss
- Interior Health to Oliver Council: Don’t worry, be happyPosted 2 hours ago
- Half measures on healthcare won’t do, says veteran doctor Robert CalderPosted 1 day ago
- Osoyoos Legion honours war veterans during Vimy Ridge ceremonyPosted 1 day ago
- Green candidate Vonnie Lavers hopes personal touch can overcome head start of two main partiesPosted 1 day ago
- NDP Leader John Horgan picks Osoyoos to speak about educationPosted 1 day ago
- Easter Eggstravaganza this Saturday is an event aimed at kidsPosted 1 day ago
- ER closure at Oliver hospital averted in final hourPosted 1 day ago
AUDIO: Osoyoos Times top stories for April 12 – CIRO Radio 106.5 FM
By staff1 on April 13, 2017