NDP Leader John Horgan picks Osoyoos to speak about education B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan arrived in Osoyoos Thursday afternoon... Posted 45 mins ago

Impressive new $25M Cascades Casino Penticton opens its doors When you hear the word casino, most people automatically think... Posted 7 hours ago

AUDIO: Osoyoos Times top stories for April 5 – CIRO Radio 106.5 FM Every week the Osoyoos Times does a broadcast on CIRO... Posted 10 hours ago

UPDATED: Three-vehicle accident on ‘Graveyard Hill’ Tuesday afternoon causes non-life-threatening injuries to three people Three people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a... Posted 1 day ago

Oliver doctor Peter Entwistle throws stethoscope into election ring Dr. Peter Entwistle, who recently resigned as chief of staff... Posted 2 days ago

Healthcare petition details concerns over lack of services in Osoyoos and Oliver She wouldn’t call it a panic situation, but there are... Posted 2 days ago