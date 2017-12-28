Home   >   News   >   AUDIO: Osoyoos Times top stories for December 27 – CIRO Radio 106.5 FM

AUDIO: Osoyoos Times top stories for December 27 – CIRO Radio 106.5 FM

By on December 28, 2017

Every week the Osoyoos Times does a broadcast on CIRO Radio 106.5 FM, the Osoyoos community station, of our top news stories that week. This is the broadcast for Wednesday, December 27, 2017.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *