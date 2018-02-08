Don't miss
- Town signs RCMP contract after census appeal failsPosted 2 days ago
- Osoyoos man hopes proposal can end agricultural waste burningPosted 2 days ago
- IH to declare outbreak over soon, but family still grieving loss of young sonPosted 2 days ago
- Feds seen as dragging feet on mussel threatPosted 2 days ago
- Two escape, dog and pig dead in single-vehicle accident on Road 22Posted 1 week ago
- Town moves forward with study to look at possible community health centrePosted 1 week ago
- Some Anarchist Mountain residents will pay more under return to single-tier electricity rate, FortisBC saysPosted 1 week ago
AUDIO: Osoyoos Times top stories for February 7 – CIRO Radio 106.5 FM
By staff1 on February 8, 2018
Every week the Osoyoos Times does a broadcast on CIRO Radio 106.5 FM, the Osoyoos community station, of our top news stories that week. This is the broadcast for Wednesday, February 7, 2018. Unfortunately due to recent technical difficulties at CIRO, this programming hasn’t aired since early January, but the issues are now resolved.