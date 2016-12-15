Don't miss
- Movie magic will continue across regionPosted 2 days ago
- Dorosz applies lesson of persistence in pursuit of provincial NDP nomination in Boundary-SimilkameenPosted 2 days ago
- Osoyoos Baptist Church ensuring Christmas dinner is special for allPosted 2 days ago
- Horse events can continue as Desert Park gets new five-year dealPosted 1 week ago
- New chapter has begun at Baldy MountainPosted 1 week ago
- Skiers and snowboarders thrilled, excited Baldy Mountain ski area is back in businessPosted 1 week ago
- Mount Baldy all ready for grand openingPosted 2 weeks ago
- Osoyoos Airport Development Society members excited about future of facilityPosted 2 weeks ago
- School board decides not to act on by-election rules omissionPosted 2 weeks ago
- School trustee candidate challenges board on election processPosted 3 weeks ago
AUDIO: Osoyoos Times top stories for December 14 – CIRO Radio 106.5 FM
By staff1 on December 15, 2016