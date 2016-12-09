Don't miss
- Horse events can continue as Desert Park gets new five-year dealPosted 3 days ago
- New chapter has begun at Baldy MountainPosted 3 days ago
- Skiers and snowboarders thrilled, excited Baldy Mountain ski area is back in businessPosted 3 days ago
- Mount Baldy all ready for grand openingPosted 1 week ago
- Osoyoos Airport Development Society members excited about future of facilityPosted 1 week ago
- School board decides not to act on by-election rules omissionPosted 1 week ago
- School trustee candidate challenges board on election processPosted 2 weeks ago
- Syrian Refugee family leaving Osoyoos early in new yearPosted 2 weeks ago
- Christmas Lite-Up in Osoyoos ready to roll next weekendPosted 2 weeks ago
- Town council begins RFP process to bring Wibit inflatable water park to Legion BeachPosted 2 weeks ago
AUDIO: Osoyoos Times top stories for December 7 – CIRO Radio 106.5 FM
By staff1 on December 9, 2016