AUDIO: Osoyoos Times top stories for October 12 – CIRO Radio 106.5 FM Every week the Osoyoos Times does a broadcast on CIRO... Posted 1 hour ago

Tranquility Café owner David Taylor skips town leaving unpaid bills Restaurant operator David Taylor has skipped town leaving unpaid workers,... Posted 2 days ago

Brenda Dorosz green lighted to seek NDP nomination Brenda Dorosz, the woman who led the fight to save... Posted 2 days ago

Trustee candidate Redenbach says he’ll be strong advocate for Osoyoos community John Redenbach wants to shatter the myth that students need... Posted 2 days ago

Oliver woman found dead after vehicle went down embankment identified as Beverly Anne Louie The Oliver community is mourning the death of 47-year-old Beverly... Posted 2 days ago

Walnut Beach comes to rescue of Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society Walnut Beach Resort has come to the rescue of an... Posted 2 days ago