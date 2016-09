AUDIO: Osoyoos Times top stories for September 28 – CIRO Radio 106.5 FM Every week the Osoyoos Times does a broadcast on CIRO... Posted 21 mins ago

Casey Brouwer to run as school trustee With Casey Brouwer submitting nomination papers on Tuesday to run... Posted 1 day ago

Cone of silence fell on Parks Canada when province pulled plug on national park A cone of public silence dropped over Parks Canada officials... Posted 2 days ago

New jail set for opening on October 21 Five years after it was announced that the South Okanagan... Posted 2 days ago

Luck with rains and prudent water management prevented repeat of 2015 droughts this year Despite some worries at the start of the summer, water... Posted 2 days ago

Osoyoos man rushed to hospital after suffering serious burns following explosion A man from Osoyoos was rushed to hospital after suffering... Posted 2 days ago