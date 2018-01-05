Don't miss
- FortisBC proposes to re-establish single, flat rate over five yearsPosted 8 hours ago
- Average Osoyoos residential assessment up 17 per cent – among highest in OkanaganPosted 2 days ago
- Recent snowfalls, sunny weather make Baldy a popular spot on New Year’s weekendPosted 3 days ago
- RDOS to intervene in FortisBC rate structurePosted 3 days ago
- Featured artist and musician at Jojo’s this Saturday hopes to make Osoyoos his homePosted 3 days ago
AUDIO: Osoyoos Times top stories for January 3 – CIRO Radio 106.5 FM
By staff1 on January 5, 2018
Every week the Osoyoos Times does a broadcast on CIRO Radio 106.5 FM, the Osoyoos community station, of our top news stories that week. This is the broadcast for Wednesday, January 3, 2018. Please note that due to technical difficulties at CIRO, this is the raw audio recording and it has not been edited or aired on CIRO.