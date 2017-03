AUDIO: Osoyoos Times top stories for March 1 – CIRO Radio 106.5 FM Every week the Osoyoos Times does a broadcast on CIRO... Posted 14 hours ago

Sun Bowl Skating Club will hold annual season-ending public performance on March 9 All 51 members of the Sun Bowl Skating Club will... Posted 14 hours ago

Junior Coyotes’ Peewees heading to provincial championships in Dawson Creek With a collection of kids from all over the region,... Posted 1 day ago

Coyotes sweep Knights in four games with 3-2 overtime victory Tuesday The Osoyoos Coyotes have eliminated the North Okanagan Knights in... Posted 2 days ago

Author sets thriller novel in Osoyoos Jennifer Fraser has many passions – with good wine, writing... Posted 2 days ago

Larson wants voters to think of the economy; says NDP never supports job creation Linda Larson hopes that voters are thinking about the economy... Posted 2 days ago