Junior Coyotes peewees claim bronze medal at provincial championships The Junior Coyotes Peewee hockey team are howling with pride... Posted 5 hours ago

AUDIO: Osoyoos Times top stories for March 22 – CIRO Radio 106.5 FM Every week the Osoyoos Times does a broadcast on CIRO... Posted 11 hours ago

Chase ties game in final second, then beats Coyotes again in overtime, forcing fifth game It all came down to one second. Literally. That’s what... Posted 22 hours ago

Junior Coyotes Peewees playing for bronze medal at provincial championships The South Okanagan Minor Hockey Association (SOMHA) Junior Coyotes Peewee... Posted 1 day ago

After painful three-year wait, local man at last to get his hip operation An Osoyoos man, who has been living in excruciating pain... Posted 1 day ago

Coyotes suffer first playoff loss, going down 4-3 in overtime The Osoyoos Coyotes suffered their first playoff defeat Tuesday night,... Posted 2 days ago