Costs of competing in provincial hockey championships are staggering, but worth it Unlike at the professional level, winning championships in minor hockey... Posted 1 hour ago

AUDIO: Osoyoos Times top stories for March 8 – CIRO Radio 106.5 FM Every week the Osoyoos Times does a broadcast on CIRO... Posted 2 hours ago

Coyotes win 2-1 to take two-game lead over Summerland The Osoyoos Coyotes took a two-game lead in their series... Posted 1 day ago

UPDATE: Town finally receives draft information package from Province on impact of increased policing costs Barry Romanko, the Chief Administrative Officer for the Town of... Posted 2 days ago

Impact of police costs jump haunts council as major project decisions delayed The “profoundness” of a significant increase in policing costs for... Posted 2 days ago

Coyotes beat Summerland 5-4 in overtime to kick off series Fans were treated to an exciting series opener as the... Posted 2 days ago