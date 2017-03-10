AUDIO: Osoyoos Times top stories for March 8 – CIRO Radio 106.5 FM

Every week the Osoyoos Times does a broadcast on CIRO Radio 106.5 FM, the Osoyoos community station, of our top news stories that week. This is the broadcast for Wednesday, March 8, 2017.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
CAPTCHA Code*
Unlike at the professional level, winning championships in minor hockey...
Every week the Osoyoos Times does a broadcast on CIRO...
The Osoyoos Coyotes took a two-game lead in their series...
Barry Romanko, the Chief Administrative Officer for the Town of...
The “profoundness” of a significant increase in policing costs for...
Fans were treated to an exciting series opener as the...
Health authorities remain concerned about water contamination in the Bridesville-Rock...
Unlike at the professional level, winning championships in minor...
Every week the Osoyoos Times does a broadcast on...
The Osoyoos Coyotes took a two-game lead in their...
A group of neighbours and business owners told a...
Dear Editor: I recommend to all Osoyoos residents to...
Dear Editor: Local MLA Linda Larson just can’t resist...
That's hat the Liberals do. Look at Ontario ...
I don't get this. We live in a desert, why ar...
Would it not be cheaper to purchase a wood st...
Address:
PO Box 359,
Osoyoos, B.C., V0H 1V0
8712 Main Street
Phone: 250-495-7225
Fax: 250-495-6616
© Osoyoos Times - Powered by Aberdeen Publishing Terms of Use | Privacy Policy