Osoyoos gets prepared for possible floods With Osoyoos Lake’s level now surpassing 913 feet above sea... Posted 4 hours ago

Mufflers to mitigate noise at Area 27 Instead of spending half a million dollars on sound mitigation... Posted 8 hours ago

AUDIO: Osoyoos Times top stories for May 10 – CIRO Radio 106.5 FM Every week the Osoyoos Times does a broadcast on CIRO... Posted 8 hours ago

UPDATED: Larson credits hard work for victory; Provincial results too tight to call as parties neck and neck late into night This story has been updated to include results that came... Posted 2 days ago

Flood risk has increased with recent rains, high snowpack and now rapid melting A couple months ago, the possibility of floods this spring... Posted 3 days ago

UPDATED: Accusations fly following report that Ross offered Dr. Entwistle an advisory position to end his planned candidacy (This story has been updated to include comments from the... Posted 3 days ago