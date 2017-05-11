Don't miss
- Osoyoos gets prepared for possible floodsPosted 4 hours ago
- UPDATED: Larson credits hard work for victory; Provincial results too tight to call as parties neck and neck late into nightPosted 2 days ago
- Flood risk has increased with recent rains, high snowpack and now rapid meltingPosted 3 days ago
- UPDATED: Accusations fly following report that Ross offered Dr. Entwistle an advisory position to end his planned candidacyPosted 3 days ago
- Anarchist Mountain community upset about vandalism of mule deer statuePosted 3 days ago
- UPDATED: Osoyoos has one of Canada’s oldest populations, says 2016 censusPosted 3 days ago
AUDIO: Osoyoos Times top stories for May 10 – CIRO Radio 106.5 FM
By staff1 on May 11, 2017