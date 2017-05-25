UPDATED: Residents busy sandbagging as Osoyoos Lake climbs above 914-foot benchmark This story has been updated with new information received Thursday.... Posted 9 hours ago

AUDIO: Osoyoos Times top stories for May 24 – CIRO Radio 106.5 FM Every week the Osoyoos Times does a broadcast on CIRO... Posted 12 hours ago

UPDATED: No surprise in final vote count as Larson’s win confirmed; Clark intends to lead minority government This story has been updated to include results in Courtenay-Comox,... Posted 1 day ago

Temperatures soar, snow melts, flood risk rises Hot weather over the May long weekend is causing snow... Posted 2 days ago

Osoyoos Medieval Faire offers much more to see this year Many people were at Desert Park on Saturday for the... Posted 3 days ago

Town council warns homeowner to clean up his yard after years of neglect A property owner who has been the subject of numerous... Posted 3 days ago