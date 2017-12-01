Don't miss
- Shooting victim can’t wait for justice for Ronald TeneyckePosted 6 hours ago
- Property rights not threatened by national park reserve, say feds and provincePosted 24 hours ago
- Half Corked Marathon wins Event of the Year at national tourism awardsPosted 1 day ago
- Parade entries still welcome as Christmas Lite-Up kicks off FridayPosted 3 days ago
- Larson wants to eliminate twice yearly clock changesPosted 3 days ago
- New Osoyoos Fire Chief has passion for firefighting instilled into him by his grandfather growing upPosted 3 days ago
- Stanley Cup, NHL legend visit Oliver and OsoyoosPosted 3 days ago
- Helicopter training company wants contract to guarantee it can operate unrestricted in national parkPosted 3 days ago
- Pharmacies again have flu vaccine after brief interruption last week; peak flu season approachingPosted 3 days ago
AUDIO: Osoyoos Times top stories for November 29 – CIRO Radio 106.5 FM
By staff1 on December 1, 2017