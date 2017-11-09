AUDIO: Osoyoos Times top stories for November 8 – CIRO Radio 106.5 FM Every week the Osoyoos Times does a broadcast on CIRO... Posted 4 hours ago

Leaking roof may force Osoyoos Museum to find new location to store archives Town of Osoyoos staff are looking at moving archival material... Posted 1 day ago

New committee will decide design and costs of four new welcome signs A committee made up of two members of Town of... Posted 1 day ago

Town signs five-year lease extension for Gyro Park concession with current proprietor Town of Osoyoos council has agreed to extend its current... Posted 1 day ago

Town staff to look into homeless and Vince A discussion at Town of Osoyoos council on Monday on... Posted 2 days ago

Misinformation fills void on national park reserve The recent announcement of a national park reserve in the... Posted 2 days ago