Baldy kicks off new season with First Chair Festival this weekend

Three days of family fun will kick off the ski season at Baldy Mountain Resort with the second annual First Chair Festival this weekend.

The fun starts first thing in the morning on Friday, Dec. 8 and continues to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10.

“We’re doing a lot of family-friendly stuff,” said Andy Foster, general manager of Baldy Mountain Resort. We’ve got scavenger hunts, we’re doing tobogganing, we’re doing disk golf. I think the biggest highlights are free, free, free.”

Guests will have a chance to try snowshoeing for free with guided tours. There’s live music by Jeff Piattelli in the newly renovated Baldy Bar.

Saturday, the busiest day, concludes with a fireworks display at 6 p.m.

Foster said most activities are free and the only costs are what someone would normally spend for a day of skiing.

And while the slopes will be open with lots of snow for skiers and snowboarders, there are plenty of activities for non-skiers too.

“That’s something we have to really think about as we think long-term and grow this resort,” said Foster. “Not everyone in the family skis. So it’s been one of my focuses to make sure we’re highlighting non-skier options.”

As well, there will be options for people who are beginner skiers.

This includes a fun slalom course on the bunny hills geared to children, Foster said.

Mornings start with warm-up stretch yoga in the Baldy Bar.

Foster said many of the activities involve partners from the community, who will be coming all days, but especially Saturday.

Hoodoo Adventures is coming, as are members of the Canadian Ski Patrol volunteers team, he said. Burton’s Riglet Park will provide free riglet snowboarding for youngsters.

Firehall Brewery, Black Hills Estate Winery and Tumbleweed Distillery will be providing craft beer, wine and spirits tasting.

“We’re really excited to take this to the next level and have a great weekend,” said Foster.

For a full schedule and more information, visit: baldyresort.com/event/first-chair-festival/.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times