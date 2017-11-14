Baldy plans opening Dec. 8, as new manager Andy Foster outlines plans for resort

Baldy Mountain Resort will be opening for its second season under its new owners on Friday, Dec. 8.

The opening weekend will be celebrated with a First Chair Festival that the resort’s new general manager, Andy Foster, says will be “kind of a legendary event.”

Foster made the comments last Thursday in a presentation to the Rotary Club of Osoyoos in which he talked about his first six months on the job and about future plans.

The First Chair Festival, he said, will include live music, longer hours in the newly renovated Baldy Bar, guided tours, and family-friendly activities such as a scavenger hunt and a slalom course on the Magic Carpet.

“I come from an event planning background,” said Foster, whose accent reflects a blend of his Zimbabwean birthplace and English upbringing. “I want to make it something people don’t want to miss.”

Even before that, visitors will have a chance to see the renovated Baldy Bar at a grand opening event planned for Sunday, Nov. 26 to coincide with the Grey Cup.

Foster was initially hired as assistant general manager to work under “Snowy” Joey O’Brien, who led the relaunch of the resort last season under a group of Chinese-Canadian investors.

When O’Brien took another position in the spring at Crowsnest Pass to be closer to his family, Foster stepped into the general manager’s role.

He spent his initial months listening and learning.

“I believe you can only make decisions once you really understand information,” Foster told the Rotarians. “You’re an idiot if you don’t look back at history.”

Admitting he’s focused on numbers and details, he also gives priority to customer service.

“I believe it’s all about the customer,” he said. “I love customer service and that’s why I love tourism. I’m so happy to be back in it.”

Foster’s diverse career background has seen him study business, photography and tourism management at different times.

He did his co-op at a Whistler eco-tours company, later going on to manage it. He later stepped away from tourism to work as a marketing and events leader for Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers.

The new management team at Baldy brings back some familiar faces. Kevin Rand, who has been with the mountain for 19 years, is operations manager. Matt Koenig, who has been there 16 years, is facilities manager. Tina Hesketh looks after accounting and human resources and Wade Wilk manages construction.

Stephanie O’Brien, Joey O’Brien’s daughter, works remotely as marketing manager.

The resort has opened some new terrain for use this year for skiing and snowboarding.

“They’ve opened up some new terrain that hasn’t been seen in about 10 years,” said Foster.

Signage is being updated. And over this month, the resort is getting a new website starting to roll out this week.

Last year, the resort was hampered in its efforts to get real estate sales going because the subdivision plans were years old and regulations have changed.

“We had to jump through some real hoops,” said Foster, adding that the resort has now cleared those hoops and will be allowed to sell lots.

A marketing campaign for lot sales will likely launch in January when people are enjoying the winter season at Baldy, he said.

Plans to develop Baldy as a four-season resort will take longer.

“I come from a summer background,” said Foster. “I see massive opportunity for a four-season resort up there. It’s going to take a bit more time. We have to focus on what we do and make sure we do it well, which is our winter. We’re going to start slowly rolling out some summer programs.”

A company has been hired to start surveying for mountain biking trails, though it’s not yet clear if construction on these will start next year, he said.

Meanwhile, recent precipitation has meant a rapid accumulation of snow, with even more falling in the days since Foster’s talk.

“The temperature is good up there now, so it should get that base level up,” he said.

