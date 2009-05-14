Border Guard Needs Attitude Adjustment

Editor:

At the end of a recent visit to relatives in the U.S., we returned to Canada at the Osoyoos crossing.

The demeanor of the guard was brusque, to say the least.

He barked out commands like a boot camp drill sergeant.

Now, we all understand the obligation of the officers to make a proper inspection.

My complaint isn’t with the job, it’s about attitude.

Can someone teach the Canadian Border guards some manners?

Bob Calhoun,

Summerland