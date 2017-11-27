Boston Pizza opens for business at Watermark location

The new Boston Pizza (BP) location in Osoyoos opened for business Monday after invited guests got a preview at a grand opening party Friday evening.

The restaurant is located in a customized space at the Watermark Beach Resort, a departure from the typical BP building footprint, said Amy Bartsch, the owner and franchisee along with her husband Jason Bartsch.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better location or better neighbours and partners,” she said, referring to the team at Watermark.

“Our restaurant will fit beautifully with the resort’s family-friendly, first-class property. Boston Pizza will offer all our guests a unique experience, from a quality menu to an amazing patio overlooking Osoyoos Lake to a spectacular audio-visual sports bar,” she added.

Fitting with its sports bar focus, large-screen televisions around the walls were all tuned to different sports events as guests mingled and sampled slices of pizza over drinks Friday evening. There were pizza toppings for every taste from popular favourites to the exotic.

Friday’s event was attended by local dignitaries and guests as well as by Boston Pizza International executives.

In a nod to the local wine industry, the restaurant is deviating from BP’s normal practice by offering a local wine list.

The restaurant will be open year-round, providing year-round employment of local staff.

“This restaurant is breaking ground for the brand in its location, its setting, the look and its technology,” said Mike Campol, general manager. “Our restaurant will be one of only 17 restaurants across Canada with the latest in kitchen management technology to ensure your meal will be on time and delicious every time.”

In addition to being able to dine in the restaurant or sports bar, customers will also be able to order online.

BP Osoyoos will offer a full dine-in menu until midnight every night and local takeout and delivery service seven days a week.

The restaurant will provide delivery services in and around Osoyoos by car year-round or by boat in the summer – another first for the BP brand.

SPECIAL TO THE TIMES

Osoyoos Times