Branch 173 celebrates Legion Week from June 25 to July 1

While membership numbers remain very healthy with well over 10 per cent of the town’s population signed up, the leadership with Osoyoos Branch 173 with the Royal Canadian Legion (RCL) continues to recruit members.

This week – June 25 to July 1 – is Legion Week across Canada and the goal every year is to recruit new members and raise the profile of all the good work the Legion and members do in the community, said branch president Bruce Davies.

“This week is all about getting public exposure,” said Davies, who is well into his fourth year as president of Branch 173. “We also use this week as a time to try and recruit new members.

“We’re proud to say we have well over 10 per cent of the town’s population signed up as members, but the reality is many of them are getting on in age and we lose several each year.”

Even though there are close to 700 members registered, many of them are seniors who can’t get out often to enjoy all that the Legion has to offer, said Davies.

“A good percentage of our longtime members simply don’t get out much any more … and that’s why we’re always trying to push for new members to join,” he said.

There was a time when you had to be a military veteran or related to a veteran to become a member of the RCL, but those days are long over, he said.

The biggest push is to recruit younger members, as they will form the nucleus of future membership, he said.

“One of the biggest misconceptions is that you have to be military or related to someone in the military,” said Davies. “That’s not the case at all. We welcome everyone to join.”

Besides being a friendly place with “the cheapest beverages in town”, the Legion is a great place to wind down and play pool, darts or attend weekend meat draws that have been popular for years, said Davies.

Proceeds from meat draws and other fundraisers, including the annual Poppy Drive held in the weeks leading up to annual Remembrance Day ceremonies, goes back in to supporting local non-profit organizations and events.

Branch 173 has long supported the Osoyoos Food Bank, Osoyoos Fireworks Committee and numerous other community events, he said.

Half of the money raised through the Poppy Drive is placed in a separate fund to assist Veterans or family members of Veterans who are suffering from financial hardship, said Davies.

“The decision was made recently to assist veterans right down to great-great-grandchildren of veterans,” he said. “There is an application process and they have to prove their relationship to a Veteran and their need for financial assistance, but that bursary program has really helped out a lot of people through the years.”

Membership remains very affordable at just over $40 for an adult membership.

Anyone wishing to join can visit Branch 173, located on 78th Avenue, after 2 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Legion Week at Branch 173 begins on Sunday, June 25 with a free pancake breakfast beginning at 8 a.m.

Everyone from the community is invited to play darts all day and evening Monday, starting at 2 p.m.. There will; be free hot dogs and a beverage served on June 27, starting at 4 p.m. There will be a free clinic to teach local residents cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and how to work an automated external defibrillator (AED) from 2-4 p.m. on June 28.

Free games of pool will be offered all day on Thursday, June 29, starting at 2 p.m..

On Canada Day on Saturday, July 1, there will be a beer garden upstairs between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Children are allowed accompanied by an adult as there will be games and beverages provided. Steve Hillis will provide the entertainment. There will also be meat draws and beef on a bun sold throughout the day.

KEITH LACEY

Osoyoos Times