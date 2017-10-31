Bravura Baritones perform on Nov. 9 for second show in Osoyoos Concert Series

Three acclaimed Canadian singers have teamed up to form a musical group that has garnered them large audiences and critical accolades across Canada.

The talented group will be sharing the stage on Thursday, Nov. 9 at the community theatre at Osoyoos Secondary School. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Formed in January 2010, Bravura is comprised of three of our country’s finest leading men from musical theatre, jazz, and opera.

James Levesque is an enthralling, diverse artist who is equally at home performing in concert, at the opera, or in musical theatre.

He has been singing internationally for 15 years, with such esteemed companies as the Canadian Opera Company, Calgary Opera, and the Aldeburgh Festival. Levesque’s sonorous baritone is the bright centre that blends Bravura’s rich sound.

One of Canada’s most in-demand leading men, George Masswohl has wowed audiences across North America in leading roles with the Stratford and Shaw Festivals, Canadian Stage, Livent, Vancouver’s Arts Club, Halifax’s Neptune Theatre, on Broadway tours and Off-Broadway.

His bari-tenor range takes Bravura’s repertoire to exciting heights.

Curtis Sullivan brings a wealth of experience from the worlds of Broadway musicals and opera. A star of Toronto’s esteemed Opera Atelier, Canadian Stage and the Stratford Festival, Curtis’ bass-baritone gives Bravura a solid base of passion and gravitas.

Bravura’s repertoire ranges from classic Broadway and pop, to Italian folk and classical.

Seasoned performers all, the men of Bravura thrill with their scorchingly passionate, frequently funny, and always exciting blend of Canada’s finest baritone voices.

Advance tickets are $23 and are available at Mills Office Pro on Main Street in Osoyoos and Sundance Video on Main Street in Oliver.

Tickets at the door are $25 and $15 for students.

SPECIAL TO THE TIMES

Osoyoos Times