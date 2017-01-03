British Columbia will host the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship hockey tourney

Hockey fans from Osoyoos – and across British Columbia, Canada and many parts of the world – are expected to flock to British Columbia for what has become recognized as arguably the best hockey tournament in the world outside of the NHL playoffs.

With Team Canada in the hunt for a gold medal at the 2017 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF)in Montreal this week, Hockey Canada has announced that the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship will return to British Columbia.

The Site Selection Committee awarded the tournament to the Province of B.C. and BC Hockey in a live press conference from Rogers Arena in Vancouver two weeks ago.

The 2019 World Juniors will mark the 13th time that Canada will play host to the event and the second for the province.

The tournament will be co-hosted by Vancouver and Victoria starting on Dec. 26, 2018, with the championship final game taking place at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Jan. 5, 2019.

To support the event, the Government of B.C. has committed $2.3 million, with $300,000 directed specifically to legacy initiatives, which will put proceeds back into supporting hockey at all levels throughout the province.

British Columbia has a long history of hosting world championships, including the World Juniors in 2006 and most recently the FIFA Women’s World Cup, Canada Sevens World Rugby Series, and the IIHF Women’s World HockeyChampionships.

B.C. has also hosted two of the most recognized sporting events in the world – the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2010.

The 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship is a particularly exciting tournament as it marks the 100th anniversary of BC Hockey, a remarkable milestone for the sport in this province.

Events such as the IIHF’s 2019 World Junior Championship reinforce B.C.’s international reputation as a world class host of major events and a destination of choice for sport tourism.

Premier Christy Clark said this tournament has become one of the most anticipated and well attended sporting events in Canada and she’s thrilled hockey fans from across B.C. will be able to attend the games.

“The world juniors are an opportunity to see the next generation of hockey greats, leaving everything on the ice as they compete for their countries,” said Clark. “It’s always one of the most exciting events of the year, and we’re proud to welcome the world back to Vancouver and Victoria in 2019.”

Peter Fassbender, Minister of Community, Sport and Cultural Development, said he’s confident organizers will put together one of the best World Junior tournaments in history two years down the road.

“It is exciting to have the world juniors return to Canadian ice, marking the 100th anniversary of BC Hockey,” said Fassbender. “These young athletes serve as inspiration for our youth in British Columbia and support government’s goal to provide sport participants of all levels and abilities the opportunity to develop from playground to podium. We look forward to welcoming these elite athletes, their coaches and fans from around the world.”

Scott Smith, chief operating officer, Hockey Canada, said he has no doubt this tournament will be a huge success on and off the ice.

“While hosted in Vancouver and Victoria, the bid put forward by BC Hockey and the Province is truly provincial in nature, with positive impacts extending province-wide to communities beyond the two host-cities,” he said. “The province of British Columbia and the cities of Vancouver and Victoria have a history of hosting successful, world-class events, including the 2006 IIHF World Junior Championship. We are confident in this committee’s ability to successfully execute on their vision for the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship, and we look forward to working with them to ensure we leave a lasting legacy in B.C. and across the country that helps us continue to grow and foster the game from the grassroots to elite levels.”

Since 2001, the Government of British Columbia has invested more than $1 billion to support sport in B.C.

In 2016-17, the Province is investing close to $50 million in sport funding and $98 million in the tourism sector.

Hockey Canada, in partnership with the Canadian Hockey League (CHL), has awarded the 43rd edition of the international tournament to BC Hockey and the province of British Columbia,

Hockey Canada has operated the IIHF World Junior Championship 12 times in the tournament’s 39-year history; including this 2017 tournament, which will wrap up later this week in Montreal and Toronto.

Leading the committee are co-chairs Barry Petrachenko, chief executive officer of BC Hockey, and Ron Toigo, managing director of Shato Holdings and president and majority owner of the WHL’s Vancouver Giants.

“The host committee is thrilled to bring back the highest level of junior hockey to the province and, specifically, the cities of Vancouver and Victoria. We appreciate the support of Premier Clark and the bid committee who collectively put forth a presentation to Hockey Canada that was successful in bringing this event back to the British Columbia,” said Ron Toigo, co-chair of the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship host-committee.

“We believe strongly that we will build on the success of 2006, and the energy of the 2010 golden goal that has made it an exciting time for hockey in the province – we look forward to riding that wave into 2019.”

