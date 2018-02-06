Building a new home remains top priority for Osoyoos Desert Society

The longtime executive director of the Osoyoos Desert Society made it very clear to members of Town of Osoyoos council that getting a new home for its interpretive centre and programs is its main focus moving forward.

Denise Eastlick told members of council that the Desert Society continues to be one of the community’s largest tourist attractions with an average of 10,000 people visiting every year over the past 10 years.

However, to continue the good work done by staff, the board of directors and volunteers, the focus over the next five years is to replace the existing trailers that serve as home base with a modern new building, said Eastlick.

“Getting a new building is our main focus over the next five years,” said Eastlick. “We will continue to make that our top priority.”

Eastlick said she has been in contact with leaders from various provincial and government agencies, foundations and funding organizations in an attempt to secure the funding necessary to build a new interpretive centre for the desert society.

Instead of her usual annual presentation to council early each year that looks back at the previous year, Eastlick told council she was going to give an overview of progress made by the Osoyoos Desert Society over the past decade.

“We’re going to do 10 years in 10 minutes,” she said with a smile.

A major goal has been to attain financial stability and that has been achieved in large part thanks to partnerships with the Town of Osoyoos, ongoing support from the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS), BC Gaming and multi-year support from FortisBC, Suncor Energy and multiple project support from the regional South Okanagan-Similkameen Community Foundation and Real Estate Foundation.

Without a group of between 50 and 60 committed volunteers, the desert society would not be as successful as it has become, said Eastlick.

There has also been “outstanding” support from local businesses that provide goods and services for events, programs and projects, she said.

The society has also established several longstanding community partnerships with local arts and cultural organizations as well as environmental organizations that have teamed up to work on joint programs and projects such as the popular Osoyoos Desert Society lecture series, she said.

The new winter program that features guest speakers and movies remains a huge hit with local residents and popular outreach presentations for libraries, schools and community groups continue to be successful, she said.

The desert society has been offering free programs for local schools since 2009 thanks to funding support from FortisBC, which has extended funding for the next two years, she said.

After near-record attendance in 2016, the desert centre doubled night tour attendance in 2017 and continued to attract more than 10,000 visitors over the course of the year, she said.

Almost all of the signage at the desert centre has been replaced since 2012 and three new viewing decks have been built over the past seven years, including a new bluebird viewing deck in 2017, she said.

Major renovations to the demonstration garden continued in 2017 and have been ongoing since 2009.

Volunteers have helped conserve and restore 67 acres of endangered habitat and site improvements and security upgrades continue, she said.

Volunteers have also worked on projects to repair the roof, ceiling, doors, windows, flooring and paint at the desert centre, “and they’ve done about as much as they possibly can”, reiterating the need for a new building, said Eastlick.

“A new building is essential for the centre’s continued operation,” she said. “It’s essential for education services … as programs are currently limited by the condition and size of the building.”

The Town’s annual contribution of $15,000 is critical to operational funding and she once again asked council to support this annual funding allotment.

“We look forward to a continued partnership with the Town,” she said. “Your support makes a difference and your funding helps us continue to provide important services to the community and contributes to our long-term sustainability.”

Mayor Sue McKortoff thanked Eastlick for all of her good work and the dozens of volunteers who are involved in helping the organization.

KEITH LACEY

Osoyoos Times