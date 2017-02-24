Home   >   Featured   >   Buy-Low shopping spree winner nets lots of meat thanks to Coyote captain

By on February 24, 2017
Osoyoos Coyotes Captain Daniel Stone loads his shopping cart with meats as he does the legwork for Joanne Patterson (right), who won a one-minute shopping spree at Buy-Low Foods Thursday. Patterson instructed Stone on what she wanted him to grab -- the most expensive meats -- and she was pleased with the job he did. While Stone is fast on the ice, he normally is a slow shopper who takes his time pondering what to buy. So this was a new experience for him. (Richard McGuire photo)

Daniel Stone had a simple strategy when he was let loose in Buy-Low Foods for a shopping spree Thursday: run for the meat.

The Osoyoos Coyotes captain did the legwork for Osoyoos resident Joanne Patterson, who won a one-minute shopping spree in the store’s “Win Big” promotion.

Stone said he and Patterson discussed in advance which meats she wanted so he knew exactly where to go. It was the expensive stuff.

When he got the “go” signal, he raced his cart down the coffee aisle to the meat coolers, grabbing steaks and hams and tossing them into his cart.

One minute flew by very quickly as store manager Brian Fry watched the time and other Buy-Low staff members recorded the spree for posterity on their phones.

Fry, feeling generous, looked the other way when Stone grabbed a cheese just as the “stop” signal sounded. He also let Patterson go over the $500 limit.

Patterson was thrilled to win and was impressed by Stone’s performance.

“I was really shocked to win,” she said. “We shop here all the time so it’s kind of nice to win, but I sure didn’t expect it.”

Patterson said she never could have kept up to Stone’s speed.

She said Fry suggested enlisting a Coyote. Last year’s winner got help from former captain Rainer Glimpel because she was unable to run.

Ironically, while Stone is fast on the ice, he’s normally a slow shopper.

“Usually I’m the type of shopper that I look at the grocery list and I’ll stand in one aisle for 20 minutes looking for it,” said Stone. “This time it was a little easier.”

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times

Osoyoos Coyotes Captain Daniel Stone makes a beeline for the meats, racing down the coffee aisle, as he does the legwork for Joanne Patterson, who won a one-minute shopping spree at Buy-Low Foods Thursday. (Richard McGuire photo)

Osoyoos Coyotes Captain Daniel Stone quickly loads his shopping cart with meat as he does the legwork for Joanne Patterson, who won a one-minute shopping spree at Buy-Low Foods Thursday. Patterson instructed Stone on what she wanted him to grab -- the most expensive meats -- and she was pleased with the job he did. (Richard McGuire photo)

